Protest at Cotroceni Palace. Union members demand constitutional mediation procedure

The union members are asking Romanian President Nicușor Dan to initiate constitutional mediation proceedings in the context of a „deep and persistent social conflict” with the government and employers.

The action is organized by the MERIDIAN National Trade Union Confederation, the „Cartel ALFA” National Trade Union Confederation, the National Confederation of Free Trade Unions in Romania – FRĂȚIA, and the Confederation of Democratic Trade Unions in Romania.

The trade union confederations argue that social dialogue is „seriously affected.”

„The main objective of this protest action is to request the initiation of the constitutional mediation procedure between the powers of the state by the President of Romania, Mr. Nicușor Dan, in the context of the deep and persistent social conflict between trade union organizations, the Romanian Government, and employers’ representatives. The trade union confederations note that social dialogue is seriously affected and that recent government decisions are being taken without real consultation with the social partners, with direct and negative effects on living standards, job security, and the dignity of workers,” the trade unionists say.

Under these circumstances, the trade unionists consider it necessary for the president to intervene institutionally, in accordance with his constitutional role as mediator between the state and society.

The protest at the Cotroceni Palace is a continuation of the trade union mobilization of October 29, 2025, which took place in front of the Romanian Government, the confederations specify.

The demands submitted by the trade unionists to the President of Romania are:

– The immediate initiation of the constitutional mediation procedure, in accordance with Article 80(2) of the Constitution;

– The establishment of an official framework for real dialogue between the President of Romania, the Government, and the representative trade union confederations;

– Inclusion of the following priority demands on the mediation agenda:

• increasing the guaranteed minimum wage in accordance with European standards;

• protecting the real purchasing power of workers;

• ensuring decent working conditions in the public and private sectors.

„We will take to the streets to send the message that we no longer accept the lack of dialogue, austerity imposed without consultation, and contempt for honest work. We want concrete, fair, and immediate solutions through the constitutional mechanisms provided by law,” the National Trade Union Confederation „Cartel ALFA” said in a Facebook post.