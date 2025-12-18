Prima pagină » English » Fund allocations. Nazare: Over 2 billion lei for Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Fund allocations. Nazare: Over 2 billion lei for Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced on Thursday the approval of a transfer of over 2 billion lei to pay urgent debts in Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Fund allocations. Nazare: Over 2 billion lei for Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
18 dec. 2025, 14:19, English

The minister explained that the decision taken at Thursday’s government meeting aims to settle outstanding payment obligations through the responsible redistribution of public resources.

„Over 2 billion lei for Health and Foreign Affairs. Significant financial reallocations through the responsible management of public money. Today, at the government meeting, we approved a new transfer of over 2 billion lei to settle debts accumulated in priority areas for Romania.”

Most of the money is going to the healthcare system. Nazare stressed the importance of paying companies that covered sick leave from their own funds.

„Almost 2 billion lei will go to the National Health Insurance House to pay for medicines and medical services in hospitals, due in December, but also to settle sick leave. Thus, companies that have covered these payments from their own funds will receive the appropriate reimbursements.”

The minister also detailed the amounts allocated to diplomacy, noting that these budgetary moves are based on better collection and strict financial discipline over the last six months.

„At the same time, 46 million lei are allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including for the payment of debts related to membership in international organizations. These allocations are possible thanks to the favorable evolution of the fiscal-budgetary situation in the last six months: improved collection, strict spending discipline, and more efficient coordination of budgetary and European funds, including by adapting investment programs to the reality of implementation.”

Finally, Nazare gave assurances that these operations do not take Romania away from its targets and are intended to prepare the ground for the next fiscal year.

„All fund reallocations are carried out within the approved budget, without impacting the budget deficit and in line with the target of 8.4% of GDP. We continue to manage public finances rigorously in order to pay off accumulated debts, support essential services, and protect the economy from additional pressures in 2026.”

Recomandarea video

REFERAT Fostul ministru PSD Răzvan Cuc este acuzat de procurorii DNA de complicitate la dare de mită pentru atribuirea unui contract de peste 4,5 milioane de euro
G4Media
Care a fost cel mai căutat job în România în 2025. Salariul mediu net variază între 4.700 și peste 12.000 de lei
Gandul
A început războiul pentru averea Rodicăi Stănoiu! Moștenitorii surpriză, care i-au luat fața Puișorului
Cancan
Loredana nu-și mai lasă soțul să muncească în Germania, deși e milionar, pentru că s-a plictisit de stilul de viață de acolo
Prosport
Cristian Radu, primarul din Mangalia, a fost trimis în judecată. DNA îl acuză că a primit haine de lux de peste 40.000 de euro, o reducere de 500.000 de euro, dar și două BMW-uri de 185.000 de euro
Libertatea
Nu pune niciodată bradul de Crăciun în aceste 7 locuri. Atrage ghinionul și strică energia sărbătorilor
CSID
Un român a mers ani de zile cu o Toyota hibrid, dar nu i-a făcut niciun schimb de ulei: „Am crezut că e electrică”
Promotor