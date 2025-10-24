Dan stated that there is no ongoing debate regarding magistrates’ pensions

During a press conference following the European Council, Dan was asked whether he thinks a referendum on magistrates’ pensions would be appropriate. He replied, „I believe a referendum is warranted only when there is a societal debate and clear opposing opinions on an issue. In the case of magistrates’ pensions, no such debate exists. There is a shared understanding that it is unreasonable for pensions to be equal to salaries in any profession. This setup encourages individuals to retire when they are still capable of contributing to society. There is no debate about this topic within the political class or society at large; there is a political consensus.”

Dan acknowledged that while there are some nuances regarding the duration of the transition period and the ratio between salary and pension that need to be discussed, these details should not be settled by a referendum. He emphasized that discussions should involve the relevant parties, including representatives from the judiciary.

He mentioned considering a new dialogue with the Superior Council of Magistracy (SCM). „I had an informal discussion about two and a half months ago with representatives of the magistrates, including members of the SCM and government representatives. I tried to mediate between their opposing positions on various issues. It was a substantial discussion, and I believe another such conversation is necessary following the Constitutional Court’s decision,” Dan added.

In response to the Constitutional Court’s ruling that blocked the reform of magistrates’ pensions, PNL First Vice President Ciprian Ciucu called for a national referendum, allowing citizens to directly vote on the elimination of privileges in the public sector.