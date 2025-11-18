Kelemen Hunor: After magistrates, the reform of military and law enforcement pensions follows

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor told RFI that, after the completion of the magistrates’ pension reform, there will be increased attention to pensions in the military and law enforcement sectors, where the retirement age is lower and the amount of service pensions is significantly higher.

„The magistrates were right and reproached us for starting with them. Here they are right,” says the UDMR leader.

Asked who is next, Kelemen Hunor said: „The military sector. There is a much lower retirement age and much higher service pensions. So we cannot avoid it.”

He specified that special pensions represent less than 10% of the total, including clerks, the Constitutional Court and the Court of Auditors, and the majority of the volume of service pensions is concentrated in the military area – gendarmes, police, army, SRI and other law enforcement structures.