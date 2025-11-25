Drone that crashed in Romania, most likely launched from eastern Crimea. Ukrainian map shows route

The image, based on data from Ukraine’s air defense forces, shows the approximate routes of the various types of missiles and drones used in the attack.

The yellow arrows, which mark the routes of the attack drones, start from the eastern part of Crimea—particularly near Cape Chauda and the Primorsko-Ahtarsk airfield—cross the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, then head west toward the border with Romania.

According to Ukrainian experts, these trajectories correspond to the wave of drones that targeted mainly Ukrainian port and energy infrastructure on the Black Sea, but also regions in the southwest, close to the Romanian-Ukrainian border. Some of these drones are believed to have deviated and ended up in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

The authorities in Bucharest have not yet provided data on the exact launch site of the drone that crashed in Vaslui County, as the investigation is ongoing. However, the information provided by the Ukrainian side completes the picture of the November 25 attack and provides additional clues as to the origin of the device.

The map also shows other Russian attack directions during the night and morning: cruise and ballistic missiles launched from the Kursk area and the Black Sea area, as well as drones targeting northern and eastern Ukraine. All of this highlights the scale of the air operation, which resulted in a significant number of casualties and damage, particularly in the Kiev area.