The simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, was rejected

Out of 302 parliamentarians present, 87 voted for the motion.

The vote against the motion was given by 200 parliamentarians, and 15 abstained.

Thus, the simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu (USR), was rejected.

PSD previously transmitted, through the voice of the interim president, that it would not vote for the motion after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan gave assurances that the authorization for the Pașcani hydroelectric power plant would be signed by the end of the week by the Minister of the Environment.