Nicușor Dan: Video surveillance systems in ICUs and UPUs become mandatory

Nicușor Dan says that he has promulgated the law that brings new regulations in the health sector and that will increase the degree of protection for both patients and medical personnel.

„In all public and private healthcare facilities, panic buttons will have to be installed in every room intended for patient admission. These systems will trigger an alert in the event of medical emergencies or situations of imminent danger, which is especially useful for immobilized or limited-autonomy patients. This law will also make it mandatory to install video surveillance systems in ICUs, emergency admission units, and those for critical cardiac patients,” says Dan.

According to the president, the goal is to ensure compliance with medical protocols and procedures so that patients can benefit from appropriate care at the highest medical standards.

At the same time, says the president, this system offers an increased degree of safety for medical personnel by discouraging potential aggression in hospitals.