Nicușor Dan says he has 5 names for the heads of SIE and SRI

Although he is nine months into his term, Nicușor Dan has not yet appointed heads of SRI and SIE. He says, on Radio România Actualități, that this is a joint decision of the President and Parliament, and the dialogue has been interrupted all the time by many other events.

„It will happen relatively soon,” says Dan.

Asked what he discussed with the parties about the heads of the SIE and SRI, Dan said that the discussion was „about what the profile of the people who will lead the services should be”: „Obviously they have to… These are positions with responsibility, so they have to be mature people, who have worked with many people throughout their lives, be able to lead structures with many people, and have the direction and flexibility necessary in certain situations. These are positions of responsibility,” said Dan.

Dan confirmed that the parties would like to promote their people to these structures, but this desire was not manifested in the discussions, and „everything that has appeared in the public space is speculation,” including the variants from his staff.

Asked if he had any names in mind at the moment, Nicușor Dan said: „Obviously, yes. Obviously I have a long list and a short list for each of these positions”, and on each of the short lists for SRI and SIE there are five names, but between them „there is an order, a hierarchy”.

„The moment my proposal is sent to Parliament, you will see that it will be voted on. That’s all I can say. Of course there are interesting people on all the lists. (…) Obviously I will consult with the parties”, the president also said.