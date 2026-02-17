New details about Nicuşor Dan’s upcoming state visit to the US. What Dan will discuss with Trump

President Nicuşor Dan said that the moment of distrust in the US-Romania relationship has been overcome. The statement was made on Tuesday during an interview with Radio Romania Actualităţi.

„There was a moment of distrust in democracy in Romania, but through the countless interventions of the Presidential Administration, that moment was overcome,” announced Nicuşor Dan.

The head of state will participate on Thursday in the first meeting of the Peace Council initiated by US President Donald Trump. The meeting, which will be attended by numerous world leaders, will not include a bilateral Trump-Dan discussion.

„There is no scheduled bilateral discussion,” revealed Dan, who also indicated that a spontaneous discussion, not foreseen in the official program, may take place. Instead, Romanian and American experts are working on the program of Nicuşor Dan’s upcoming state visit to the US.

„The invitation exists,” said Nicuşor Dan, adding that work is currently underway on the economic component of the visit.

„It will be a visit that will have an economic component, when the economic components are mature, the visit will happen,” said the president.

He presented some of the economic objectives that could be on the agenda of the US-Romania summit.

„In the coming years, energy will be the center of economic concerns, so collaboration on the energy side,” said Nicuşor Dan.

Trump and Dan could also discuss the future processing center for rare earths, the new reactors at Cernavoda and the US military presence in Romania.

Nicuşor Dan did not present a time frame for the visit to Washington.

„It is a matter of agenda, we will be prepared,” Nicuşor Dan said.