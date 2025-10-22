Explosion in Rahova: The pipeline and the electrical cables lifted will be examined

Alexandru Poroșanu, deputy director of the National Institute of Forensic Science, said on Wednesday that the research activity at the site took place over five days, including at night.

„All categories of evidence that we have been able to discover so far in the vicinity of the site, which are related to the cause, have been collected. All of this evidence will be subject to expert examination by experts from INSEMEX and the National Institute of Forensic Expertise and other experts who have been requested to clarify these aspects. It has been an extraordinarily difficult investigation to date. The intervention part at the upper levels affected by the explosion was carried out from nacelles and with drones and robots. It is the only option that we currently have available, including today, several more activities of this kind will be carried out with a more advanced drone that we are going to bring and introduce into those spaces. The space is very unsafe, which is why it is currently not possible to enter without the approval of those from the State Institute of Constructions,” said Alexandru Poroșanu.

He said that the pipes and cables removed from the site will also be expertly collected

„All the expert examinations that will be carried out on the evidence that was raised, and here I am referring to the gas pipeline that was raised, which indeed had a crack in it, and the other electrical cables that were found in the vicinity of this gas pipeline, will be carried out by experts, the best experts in the country,” he added.

According to investigators, the on-site investigation has not yet been completed and will probably take another week or two.

They also announce that the hearings in this case continue. People from the block are being heard, as well as legal entities that had the capacity to provide certain utilities in the area.

The explosion in the block on Calea Rahovei in Sector 5 of the Capital, which occurred on Friday morning, resulted in 3 deaths and 15 injuries.