High electricity prices in Romania, analyzed in EP. Decisive measures are called for

MEP Dan Nica, leader of the PSD delegation in the European Parliament, drew attention to a major problem facing Romania: high electricity prices, which are affecting the country’s economic competitiveness.

According to the MEP, the price of electricity in Romania recently reached 150 euros/MWh, five times higher than in Spain, three times higher than in France and 40% higher than in Germany.

This situation is deeply affecting the Romanian economy, generating job losses and a decrease in competitiveness, said Nica.

„The European Council should have as its main theme the competitiveness of the European economy, but, unfortunately, in my country, Romania, what we all see is that we have among the highest electricity prices in the European Union. This makes the Romanian economy suffer greatly, because these things are found in the price of lack of competitiveness, job losses and a difficult situation. And all this because the interconnection of Romania with the western part is refused, a situation that we also encounter in Bulgaria and Greece. The interconnector between Austria and Hungary is still not built, the same between Austria and Slovakia, and this lack of action on the part of the European Commission is causing immense damage to Romania. This only leads to an increase in extremism and a situation of dissatisfaction that can only be resolved in one way – decisive measures now, when it is not too late”, declared MEP Dan Nica in the European Parliament.