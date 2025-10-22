Chamber of Deputies adopts law on voluntary army

Minister of National Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, stated that the initiative aims to rejuvenate the operational reserve of the Romanian Army and stressed that it is not a mandatory military service.

Participants will benefit from accommodation, food, equipment, training and monthly salary, and at the end they will receive an allowance equivalent to three average gross salaries.

„I thank the parliamentarians who voted for the bill today, Romania needs it, the Army needs it. The project is intended to rejuvenate the operational reserve of the Romanian Army, it is addressed to young people between 18 and 35 years old. I emphasize, it is a voluntary service, there is nothing mandatory. The Romanian Army is an army of professionals and will continue to be so. We are opening an opportunity for young people to train, voluntarily and be remunerated by the Romanian state, after which they will enter the operational reserve”, declared Ionuț Moșteanu.

The project is also to be debated by the Senate, so that the program can be applied from 2026. According to an INSCOP survey, 74% of Romanians support the introduction of voluntary military service.