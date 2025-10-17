Victims of domestic violence will no longer have to pay court fees for divorce

The bill has received unanimous support from various bodies, including the Legislative Council and the Economic and Social Council (CES), and has obtained a positive report from the Parliamentary Commission for Combating Domestic Violence. It will soon be put to a vote in the Senate plenary.

„With this legislative amendment, we are removing a significant financial barrier for victims of domestic violence who want to escape their abuser and rebuild their lives in safety,” stated Alina Gorghiu. She emphasized that „most victims remain trapped in abusive relationships due to their financial dependence on their abuser. Exempting them from divorce and property division fees is a concrete and essential measure that offers a real chance for independence and protection to those in vulnerable situations.”

The bill amends Article 29 of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 80/2013 on court fees by incorporating a reference to the definition of victims as outlined in Law No. 211/2004 on the protection of victims of crime.

„Through this law, the state is actively supporting victims—not only through protection orders but also through measures that empower them to regain control over their lives. This change has a minimal budgetary impact but a significant effect on the safety and dignity of domestic violence victims. It demonstrates that legislation can serve as a real tool for support, rather than just for identifying problems,” Gorghiu added.

In her opinion, every institution involved—from the police and courts to social services—must aim for the same goal: „the real protection of victims and their unrestricted access to justice.”

„With this initiative, Romania is taking an important step towards creating a justice system that is empathetic, fair, and supportive of victims of violence,” concluded Alina Gorghiu.