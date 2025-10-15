Prosumer law adopted: Romanians can use energy produced at home for other homes

The Chamber of Deputies today adopted the Prosumer Law, a piece of legislation considered essential for the development of green energy in Romania. The initiative was supported in plenary by Sebastian Burduja, former Minister of Energy, who publicly announced the adoption of the bill and stressed its importance for citizens and communities.

Under this law, Romanians who produce green energy at one residence will be able to offset excess energy produced at other addresses owned by the same persons, such as an apartment building or other properties. In practice, suppliers will be able to reduce the bill for one residence by using energy produced elsewhere, thus facilitating more efficient consumption and access to renewable sources.

Sebastian Burduja explained that prosumers are „the largest investors in energy in the last five years.” Currently, Romania has approximately 250,000 prosumers, with a total installed capacity of nearly 3,000 MW, equivalent to four nuclear reactors in Cernavodă, even though solar energy production remains intermittent.