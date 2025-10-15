Private pension payment law adopted by the Chamber of Deputies

The law was approved with 178 votes in favor, 64 against, and 22 abstentions.

The deputies rejected an amendment by Claudiu Năsui (USR), which aimed to restore the right of participants in privately managed pension funds to freely dispose of their own savings accumulated in their pension accounts, by allowing them to request full payment of up to 100% of the value of their personal assets transferred to the payment fund.

„In its current form, the law limits this right to a maximum advance of 30%, unjustifiably restricting the individual’s freedom to decide on their own financial resources, even though these amounts represent individual contributions, derived from their own income and invested on the financial market in their own name,” Năsui explained in support of the amendment.

On September 29, 2025, the Senate adopted the bill establishing the method of payment of private pensions. In the form adopted by the Senate, it is provided that cancer patients may, upon request, receive 100% of the value of their personal assets in the form of a lump sum payment.

The law will now go to President Nicușor Dan for promulgation.