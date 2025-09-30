Romanian Parliament adopts declaration “Romania without domestic violence”

The declaration was adopted with 320 votes “in favor” and five abstentions.

The document emphasizes the need for institutional and social mobilization to prevent and combat domestic violence, as well as the immediate protection of victims. The Parliament calls on the Government, public authorities and law enforcement institutions to intensify measures to prevent, intervene and sanction aggressors and to allocate resources for shelters, social, psychological and legal services.

The declaration also provides for supporting educational and awareness programs in schools, communities and the media, promoting the single emergency number 0800.500.333 for victims, as well as collaborating with non-governmental organizations to prevent violence and reduce femicide.

The Romanian Parliament invites civil society, academia, professional organizations and citizens to join this national effort, for a country where every person is protected, respected and free from fear.