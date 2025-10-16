DNA on the searches at the head of the Central Military Hospital: Facts from the period 2020-2023

The facts for which the DNA is conducting searches on Thursday morning at the home of the commander of the „Dr. Carol Davila” Military Hospital, General Florentina Ioniță, are related to facts from the period 2020-2023, according to an official statement from prosecutors.

Military prosecutors from the National Anti-Corruption Directorate – Service for the Prosecution of Corruption Offenses Committed by Military Personnel are investigating a criminal case involving suspicions that military medical personnel committed offenses similar to corruption offenses between 2020 and 2023.

„On October 16, 2025, following the obtaining of legal authorizations from the competent court, house searches are being carried out in 19 locations in Bucharest and Ilfov County, one of which is in an office located in a public institution, the rest being the homes of individuals. With regard to the procedural acts carried out in this case, we would like to point out that, when circumstances allow, we will be able to provide further details,” the DNA said in a press release.

On Thursday morning, DNA military prosecutors conducted searches at the home of the head of the Military Hospital, Florentina Ioniță, who is suspected of several acts of corruption that have long been under investigation by prosecutors.

Florentina Ioniță is the first female general in the military system, close to two former presidents of Romania and three former prime ministers, commander of the „Dr. Carol Davila” Military Hospital. At the helm of the Military Hospital for 11 years, Florentina Ioniță allegedly held a number of military positions and paid additional salaries. Prosecutors are also looking into a series of European projects in which Ioniță allegedly worked and received large sums of money, according to gandul.ro.

The DNA’s service for the criminal investigation of corruption offences committed by military personnel suspects Ioniță, among others, of usurpation of official powers, abuse of office and complicity in abuse of office, with the damage estimated by prosecutors in this case amounting to approximately 8.2 million lei.

According to judicial sources, the DNA’s military service has no fewer than 17 suspects in the case so far. In this case, prosecutors are conducting 19 searches.

Florentina Ioniță (61) is a two-star general and the first female general in the history of the Military Hospital, promoted by former Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on National Day on December 1, 2015.