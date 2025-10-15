Ionuț Moșteanu at NATO: We must move faster and better on the eastern flank

„I am here today (EN Wednesday) together with other colleagues, other allies, to discuss how we can act better and faster, especially on the eastern flank. We have seen the challenges of recent weeks and months and understand that we must move faster and better, and I support the initiative of the Secretary General and SACEUR when they announced Eastern Sentinel, and that means more capabilities, better air defense for the eastern flank,” Moșteanu said upon his arrival at the meeting.

Minister Moșteanu also mentioned Romania’s progress and legislative initiatives on national defense, stating: „We have updated the legislation on air defense interventions and now we can shoot down anything that flies without authorization in our airspace. We have also sent a new law on voluntary recruitment to Parliament. In November, the president will present a new strategy for Romania’s defense to Parliament.”

The minister also stressed that supporting Ukraine must remain the „number one” priority. „Ukraine is at war, not us. But we must support them, we have supported them from day one and we will continue to do so. They must win this war, and we must remain strong, especially in the Black Sea area, which will remain a challenging area,” Moșteanu added.

When asked if Romania feels supported by the Alliance, the Romanian official said: „Yes, we are supported. We have allied troops, and this is reassuring for our society. We have equipment, but we need more.”