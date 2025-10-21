Villa prepared for Klaus Iohannis, put up for rent by RA-APPS for €35,000 per month

A public auction for the property is scheduled for November 18, 2025, with a starting price of €35,000 per month.

The property comprises three buildings, totaling 915.54 square meters, along with a courtyard of 1,110 square meters. The auction will be held at the headquarters of the Branch for the Administration and Maintenance of the Real Estate Fund (S.A.I.F.I.) in Bucharest.

To participate in the auction, bidders must provide a guarantee of €70,000. The cost of the auction file is 1,000 lei, plus VAT, and it can be purchased until November 7, 2025. Registrations for the auction will close on November 14 at 2:00 PM.

This villa in Aviatorilor, which is managed by RA-APPS, has undergone modernization in recent years and is being promoted as the official residence for Klaus Iohannis after his term ends.