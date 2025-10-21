The CSM’s reaction after the Constitutional Court declared the special pensions law unconstitutional

In a statement, the CSM emphasized that the Constitutional Court’s decision, which highlighted the absence of input from the Council, reaffirms its role as the guarantor of judicial independence within the constitutional framework. The Council called for genuine and transparent interinstitutional dialogue among the branches of government to uphold the principle of loyal cooperation.

The Council’s representatives stressed that any legislative or executive actions impacting the judiciary must involve effective consultations to ensure full respect for judicial independence and the fundamental constitutional values that underpin the administration of justice for citizens.

„Unfortunately, these requirements were overlooked by the political sphere during the process of adopting the now-declared unconstitutional act, prompting the Constitutional Court’s intervention to invalidate this action,” the CSM stated.

The Superior Council of Magistracy expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue with other government branches to find suitable solutions to the genuine challenges facing the judiciary, which have been consistently highlighted by the judicial authority.