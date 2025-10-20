Pensioners with incomes below 2,500 lei will receive a special bonus of 400 lei in December

This bonus represents the second installment of a total bonus of 800 lei provided for by a law passed at the beginning of 2025.

The Minister of Labor explained that the 400 lei amount is already secured in the budget and will be distributed along with the December pension, benefiting approximately 4.6 million pensioners. „This will be a small help, but it is a significant amount. Pensioners with a pension of less than 2,500 lei will receive a special bonus of 400 lei from the Ministry of Labor and the Romanian Government by the end of the year,” said Florin Manole.

The payment will follow the same mechanism used earlier this year when pensioners received the first installment of 400 lei. The bonus will be automatically added to the December pension, requiring no additional steps from the beneficiaries.

When asked about the difference between the total planned amount of 800 lei and the current payment of 400 lei, the Minister clarified that this is not a reduction. „It was 800; a first installment of 400 was given, and now we are distributing the second installment. This intervention was intended to occur in two installments, so nothing has been cut,” Manole explained.

The special bonus of 800 lei, divided into two installments, was introduced to compensate for the fact that the pension point was not indexed on January 1, 2025. The measure aims to protect the purchasing power of pensioners with lower incomes.