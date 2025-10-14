Second visit of Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare to Washington D.C.

The agenda of the MF delegation includes working sessions, bilateral meetings and meetings with investors, aimed at strengthening relations with international partners and conveying to American partners the perspectives on Romania’s economic developments.

The Minister will have discussions at the World Bank on productivity in the Europe and Central Asia Region with Antonella Bassani, Vice President of the World Bank. He will also have a meeting with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC – International Finance Corporation, an organization within the World Bank Group that supports the private sector in emerging markets, including Romania.

At MIGA – Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the Minister will meet with the Vice President for Operations, Junaid Kamal Ahmad. MIGA, also part of the World Bank Group, has the role of encouraging foreign direct investment in developing countries, providing guarantees against political and non-commercial risks.

The Minister will participate in the OEDINE/EDS 19 Constituent Assembly, the World Bank structure of which Romania is a member, involved in the development and adoption of policies that govern the activities of the World Bank.

Alexandru Nazare will make public interventions at events organized by the Atlantic Council and the Hudson Institute, two influential think tanks in the political and economic environment in the United States, playing a decisive role in the development and shaping of public policies at the international level. By attending these forums, the minister will provide Romania’s macroeconomic perspectives and promote the investment opportunities available on the Romanian market.

On Thursday, the program includes meetings with representatives of the international rating agencies Fitch, Moody’s and S&P, as well as a meeting at the IMF with Alfred Kammer, IMF Director for Europe, and Jeroen Clicq, IMF Executive Director.

The minister will have meetings with representatives of the business community, including the American Chamber of Commerce, as well as with investors and major investment groups such as PIMCO, BNPP, ING, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

On Friday, Alexandru Nazare will participate in the Plenary of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the session in which the finance ministers or central bank governors of the two institutions meet to adopt key decisions and present the priorities for the coming period.

The program includes meetings with World Bank officials, including the director of the Constituent Assembly of which Romania is a part, as well as a meeting with the EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso.

On Saturday, the last day includes participation in the IMF presentation on regional economic prospects.

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are considered a barometer of the direction in which the world economy is heading and play a key role in shaping global development and financial stability policies. Through the intense agenda of meetings with senior officials, rating agencies and major investors, Romania consolidates its position as a trusted partner within the international financial community, ensures access to financial resources and technical expertise necessary for reforms and development, and promotes the investment opportunities of the internal market.