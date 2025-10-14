ANAF warns: New fake email campaign

Through the fraudulent messages, taxpayers are notified that in order to „remediate the situation” they must follow certain steps, the real purpose being to obtain personal data or money.

ANAF reiterates to taxpayers not to open these emails and not to access the attached documents or the links in the content.

The institution also warns that personal data or money should not be sent to the accounts mentioned in the fraudulent messages.

The Virtual Private Space service, made available to taxpayers free of charge, was created and developed for secure communication with the institution.

Taxpayers can also obtain general tax information at the ANAF Call Center 0314039160.