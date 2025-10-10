Victor Negrescu: Romania can become a European leader in cybersecurity

MEP Victor Negrescu claims that Romania has the potential to become a European leader in cybersecurity, thanks to the expertise and technological ecosystem already in place, but also to the presence of the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technological and Research Competence Center, which is based in Bucharest.

„Romania can be a European leader in cybersecurity. We have the expertise, the ecosystem and, above all, the experts to make our country a technology hub in the field and to become competitive in a billion-euro market,” Victor Negrescu wrote in a post on social media.

The MEP stressed that he supported the increase in European funding for the cyber domain in the European Union budget, especially for the cybersecurity competence center in Bucharest, considered a key structure at European level.

According to him, cyber attacks cause losses of hundreds of millions of euros annually, and investments in prevention, education and digital protection must be treated as a strategic priority.

“Romania must focus more on this area, where it excels, when we talk about European defense programs or the future multiannual budget,” Victor Negrescu said.