Prosecutors conducted 17 searches in a case involving identity documents with fictitious addresses

The searches carried out by the authorities on Tuesday targeted both public institutions and individuals. The searches are part of a case concerning computer fraud committed by public officials in Suceava County, as well as the use of forged documents and complicity in computer fraud by some of the beneficiaries of the identity documents.

According to the investigation, with the help of employees of a population registry service and a town hall, Romanian identity documents were issued with false information regarding domicile and even citizenship, with beneficiaries including individuals from Russia, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and other countries of the former Soviet space.

According to prosecutors, the falsified data concerns both home addresses and counterfeit citizenship certificates. The declarations of residence were allegedly falsified without the beneficiaries being present in front of the Population Registry officials.

As a result of the investigation, it was found that 18 people had obtained Romanian identity cards and passports and were placed under investigation.

„The activities were carried out in collaboration with IGPR – DIC, SIAS, and the Technical Service within PÎCCJ,” concludes the statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.