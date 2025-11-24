Payments of almost 3 billion made by the AFM in 2025. Where did most of the money go

So far, the Environmental Fund Administration has made, in 2025, payments worth 2,900,789,926 lei to finance ongoing projects.

More than half of the funds, over 1.5 billion lei, were allocated to the program that provides for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems for the production of electricity.

Over half a billion lei was allocated to the public street lighting program, another 135 million for the program to promote non-polluting and energy-efficient road transport vehicles, 131 million for improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using less polluting vehicles in student transport – electric-hybrid, electric, CNG minibuses and 100 million for the modernization, rehabilitation, re-engineering and expansion or establishment of centralized thermal energy supply systems in localities.

„We have maintained a high pace of settlements, so that the investments that have begun can advance without delay and so that the beneficiaries – local authorities, public institutions and citizens – can concretely feel the financial support made available. We continue to work with the same responsibility, so that the funds managed by the AFM generate sustainable and visible results throughout the country”, declared Florin Bănică, President of the Environmental Fund Administration.