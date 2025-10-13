Bolojan: People working in the real economy, not storytellers, are taking Romania forward

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan participated on Monday at the event organized by Star Assembly Sebeș, a company part of the Mercedes-Benz group, where he congratulated the factory management, local authorities and employees for their contribution to Romania’s economic development.

„I thank the Mercedes group management for the decision to invest in Romania and expand production here. These investments mean technology transfer, jobs and the integration of Romanian industry into the European value chain”, the prime minister said.

The Head of Government emphasized the essential role of private sector employees in supporting the economy: “People who work in the real economy, not storytellers, are driving Romania forward. Through their work, they pay taxes every day that allow us, the state, to make public investments.”

Bolojan also spoke about the importance of collaboration between investors and local authorities.

“When a foreign investment comes to a country, stability, predictability, but also the attitude of local authorities matter. If you have a city hall that supports projects, that provides authorizations quickly and develops partnerships in dual education, success is guaranteed,” says Ilie Bolojan.

The Prime Minister recalled that Mercedes-Benz is investing over 100 million euros in Sebeș, contributing significantly to the local economy.

“For every hundred pieces produced, one symbolically goes to the Sebeș city hall — because 60% of the payroll tax remains in the local budget. This is the true form of public-private partnership,” the prime minister mentions.

Ilie Bolojan emphasized the importance of dual education and corporate social responsibility

“If we want a competitive country, we must have a qualified workforce. I congratulate the Mercedes company for the support offered to education and the local community, including for the construction of a kindergarten in Sebeș. This is what a responsible company looks like.”

The prime minister conveyed that the Romanian Government will continue to support foreign investments and ensure a stable economic climate, based on predictability and partnership.

“A healthy economy is built through work, seriousness and investments. Romania must remain a safe and attractive country for investors,” Bolojan concludes.