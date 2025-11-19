PSD leader harshly attacks Bolojan: local tax increase is aberrant and harmful

PSD First Vice President Ionuț Pucheanu harshly attacked Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The local tax increase is aberrant and harmful, said Pucheanu, who is also the mayor of Galați. The people of Galați are being robbed by someone disconnected from reality, the PSD leader added.

Ionuț Pucheanu attacked Ilie Bolojan, claiming that „Galați is not Bolojan’s piggy bank.” The message was published on Facebook.

„I am for reform and I understand that we all have to do something, but the increase in local taxes imposed by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is aberrant and harmful. A 75% increase is a direct blow to people’s pockets, in difficult times anyway! And, to make it even more absurd, the money doesn’t even stay in Galați, here where citizens pay and where we need it for real investments, but goes nicely, entirely, into the state budget. If we keep playing „at the imposed”, at least we can use this money for the streets, schools and hospitals of the city, not for the indulgence and whims of some in the center. Galați is not anyone’s piggy bank. Galati is a city that works, grows and deserves the right to development”, Ionuț Pucheanu sent on the social network.

The mayor of Galati also said that the measure will hit citizens hard.

“I am an administrator. And I have a moral obligation to call things by their names when a measure directly hits the citizens I represent. In Galati, in recent years we have indexed taxes only with the inflation rate, as the law provides, that is, only by a few percent. I know very well that you cannot ask people to pay more without giving them anything back”, added Pucheanu.

The PSD leader also said about Bolojan that he is out of touch with reality and is robbing taxpayers.

„You can’t claim to help local communities, but take away their resources to develop. Galați doesn’t need such taxes, but investments. And investments are not made with promises, but with money left in the city, not taken by force and with technocratic justifications. I, for one, will not sit idly by when the people of Galați are robbed by someone disconnected from reality who writes from a distance. Well, Mr. Bolojan does exactly that. We need to talk about people, not about budget paragraphs. And for these people, whom I meet on the street every day, I will always say what needs to be said. Even if some people don’t like it,” Ionuț Pucheanu specified.

The measure incriminated by Ionuț Pucheanu was analyzed by the coalition members and could be proposed in a reform package assumed by the Government.