FIDELIS government bonds: tax-free interest up to 8.20% for donors

Starting from Friday, October 10, until Friday, October 17, resident and non-resident individuals over 18 years of age can subscribe to FIDELIS government bonds denominated in lei and euros. The bonds are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The special tranche of FIDELIS government bonds, issued in lei, with a maturity of 2 years, dedicated to all those who provide proof of blood donation starting with May 1, 2025, will have an interest rate of 8.20%. Donor-investors enjoy a minimum subscription threshold reduced from 5,000 lei to 500 lei, within a maximum ceiling of 100,000 lei, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to the special tranche, the FIDELIS edition also includes the following issues:

in lei: 7.20% – 2 years; 7.60% – 4 years; 7.90% – 6 years

in euro: 4.15% – 3 years; 5.25% – 5 years; 6.50% –-10 years

The nominal value of a FIDELIS government bond is 100 lei for the lei issue and 100 euros for the euro issue, and the minimum subscription threshold is 5,000 lei and 1,000 euros, respectively.

You can withdraw the money at any time, and the gains are non-taxable. There are no commissions charged during the subscription process, and the bonds can be sold before maturity, receiving the interest related to the holding period. Holders of FIDELIS bonds that have reached maturity can reinvest the unwithdrawn funds in this new issue.

Since the launch of the program, FIDELIS issues have attracted total investments of approximately 57.13 billion lei, through over 458,010 subscriptions. Blood donors benefit from preferential conditions, with a percentage point