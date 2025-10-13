Nicușor Dan wants Australia to open a diplomatic representation in Bucharest

President Nicușor Dan received at the Cotroceni Palace a delegation led by Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, for discussions on strengthening relations between the two states.

The meeting focused on concrete and sustainable projects in the fields of security, energy and countering hybrid threats. Nicușor Dan stressed the importance of Australian investments in Romania and encouraged the opening of a diplomatic representation in Bucharest.

“Romania’s expertise in the Black Sea region and Australia’s experience in the Indo-Pacific area can create new opportunities for collaboration and exchange of best practices between our countries,” declared President Dan.