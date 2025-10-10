Ilie Bolojan: UDMR was and remains a bridge between Romania and Hungary

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan thanked the members of the Government who are part of the UDMR at the congress for the good collaboration.

„I thank the ministers and state secretaries of the UDMR for what they do in the government and especially for their collaboration in economic reform projects and in the administration. I am here out of respect for my Hungarian friends and colleagues with whom I have collaborated over the years in Oradea, in Bihor County and in the country. I have learned in these years that a community is stronger when it manages to transform multi-ethnic, multi-confessional diversity into a resource and a potential and not into a barrier and a border”, said Ilie Bolojan.

The Prime Minister of Romania also thanked the Hungarian community for its contribution to the development of the country. Recalling, once again, the municipality of Oradea, where he was mayor, Ilie Bolojan said: „If Oradea has a strong profile and has developed over the years, it is also due to this heritage that I have tried, as mayor, in a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional locality, to preserve and capitalize on, contributing to protecting the identity of local communities. For me, this means respect, tolerance and trust between communities. In this part of Romania, Romanians and Hungarians have lived side by side for hundreds of years. Apart from the things that can differentiate us from the music we listen to, our dances, other smaller or larger things, the things that unite us are much stronger. We are united by the desire to live better, to preserve our identity and to contribute together to our future, to our European future”

UDMR was and remains a bridge between Romania and Hungary, contributing to the good relations between our countries, said Ilie Bolojan, addressing Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

„Mr. Prime Minister, our countries are connected by people, by history and by economy. But also by the responsibility we have together to contribute to this part of Europe being a space of stability and prosperity. And this means collaboration and mutual respect between our countries and I assure you of the willingness of the Romanian Government to follow this path, as we discussed at the first meeting we had. Dear colleagues, UDMR has shown many times that it can be a responsible partner in governance and local administration. And this is what we need in the coming period of responsibility, collaboration and I rely on UDMR for this”, the Romanian Prime Minister conveyed.