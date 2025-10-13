Nicușor Dan: A protected child today means a strong adult tomorrow

Romanian President Nicușor Dan sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the Regional Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence against Children, an event organized by the Ministry of Labor, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity, in partnership with UNICEF and the UN Special Representative on Violence against Children.

In his speech, the president emphasized the seriousness of the phenomenon: „Violence against children is not justified under any circumstances. It is a phenomenon often passed over in silence, which leaves deep scars and invisible traces in adult life. Our future as a nation depends on how we raise our children”.

He presented alarming data from the UNICEF 2024 Report.

“Two out of three children globally are regularly subjected to violent punishment at home. In 2024, one in six adolescents aged 15 to 19 was a victim of physical or sexual violence by a husband or partner. Moreover, almost one in four children live in households where the mother is a victim of domestic violence,” adds the head of state.

Nicușor Dan highlighted the need to change mentalities and legislation.

“It is essential to continue joint programs and actions, both at national and regional levels, to prevent violence and promote the rights of children to grow up in safety, respect and dignity. We need stronger laws, clear policies, but also a change in mentalities,” according to the president.

The president also emphasized the shared responsibility of society.

“Protecting children is not just the responsibility of institutions. It is our shared responsibility, authorities, family and school. We know what works: universal prevention through school programs and online safety; early support for families; justice and protection systems that are sensitive to the needs of the child, that do not retraumatize”, Nicușor Dan transmits.

In conclusion, his message was a call for concrete action: “This Conference is not just a meeting. It is an opportunity for commitments to become concrete actions to eliminate violence against children. A protected child today means a strong adult tomorrow. Violence against children is not something natural, but a choice of society. And, together, we can choose a different path”.

The message was presented by Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, Presidential Advisor.