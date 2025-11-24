Nicuşor Dan: We reaffirmed the EU’s firm support for Ukraine

Dan writes on X that he participated in an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders, a „very useful and extremely necessary” one convened by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

„We exchanged opinions and assessments on the latest developments regarding the peace process for Ukraine. We, as Europeans, will remain united and we reaffirmed the EU’s firm support for Ukraine. We also emphasized today that the EU brings added value in shaping and implementing the peace process for Ukraine,” says Dan.

The President of Romania, in his intervention, emphasized that solutions must be found to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine, through concrete measures.

“I also emphasized that there is a direct link between the security of Ukraine and that of the Republic of Moldova and the region as a whole, and that the current peace negotiations must take this aspect into account,” said Nicuşor Dan.

Nicuşor Dan participated, on Monday, in a videoconference format, in the Informal Meeting of EU Leaders on Ukraine.