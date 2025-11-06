Alexandru Rogobete: almost 30% decrease in unjustified sick leaves in the third quarter

According to official data presented by the minister, during the period July-September 2025, over 200,000 fewer sick leaves were granted compared to the same period last year, which generated a saving of 310 million lei in the sick leave budget, money that remains available for patients and the medical system.

The minister stressed that while in the first half of 2025 the reduction in leave had been only 3%, starting in July, when the legislative measures were firm, there was a decrease of almost 28% for the third quarter, compared to the same period last year.

„A constant decrease in leave without medical grounds is observed (…) It is a confirmation of the fact that the phenomenon of abuse is receding. The legislative measures adopted in July, together with the controls carried out in health units and medical offices where a high number of leaves were issued, had a direct effect. The phenomenon is starting to temper, and financial resources are returning to where they are really needed,” Rogobete said.

„I have said many times that it is not fair to pay for invented sick leave and that I cannot agree to take from patients to pay for some people’s vacations. (…) We will continue the controls and verifications. We will continue to defend a simple principle: responsibility and fairness in the healthcare system,” Rogobete also said.