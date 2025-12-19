Radu Miruță confirms: „Yes, I receive two salaries.” Controversy over cumulative allowances

His statements, made on a TV show, have reignited discussions about income transparency in politics and public perception of the political classes, writes the daily newspaper Gândul.

Radu Miruță stated on the România Politică show on Prima News that he receives 12,000 lei as a minister and 10,800 lei as a member of parliament. He specified that current legislation allows the two allowances to be combined.

The minister added that he does not consider this situation to be a problem in itself. Especially since the law clearly provides for the right to receive a salary for both positions.

Miruță also said that Parliament covers his accommodation in Bucharest. He mentioned that he chose, however, a single residence. He would have had the option of receiving accommodation from both the Government and Parliament, Gândul writes.

In the same interview, the minister explained bluntly that „you get a salary as a member of Parliament and as a minister, that’s the law.” This reaction reflects a practice that exists in the Romanian system when a person holds both executive and legislative positions at the same time.

He also pointed out that he had not moved out of his previous apartment, located in the Iuliu Maniu area of Sector 6 of the capital, thus refuting criticism of a possible material advantage.

Miruță’s statements sparked mixed reactions in the public sphere. On the one hand, supporters argue that the official is strictly complying with the legislation in force. And practices of this kind are not unique in Europe. On the other hand, political critics and analysts warn that receiving two allowances could affect citizens’ trust in politicians. This is especially true in a context where transparency and accountability are increasingly demanded by civil society.

According to Romanian law, the accumulation of allowances for parliamentary and ministerial positions is permitted when a person holds both mandates at the same time. This situation, although legal, is relatively rare and raises questions about ethics and public expectations regarding accountability in public office.