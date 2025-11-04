The medical heliport in Galați will be connected to the hospital through a spectacular walkway

The works on the heliport and multi-storey parking lot within the St. Apostle Andrei County Emergency Hospital in Galați have entered a new stage, announced the president of the Galați County Council, Costel Fotea.

The elements of the walkway that will connect the heliport and the SMURD emergency room, as well as the rapid transfer walkway between the parking lot and the Emergency Reception Unit, are currently being installed on the construction site.

The metal structure of the heliport has already been completed, and in the next period, the installation of the landing platform on the roof of the parking lot, the signaling and lighting systems, as well as other components necessary for emergency medical interventions, available 24 hours a day, will follow.

In parallel, the teams are installing the ventilated facade and the fire prevention and extinguishing systems. The new multi-storey parking lot will have over 460 spaces and will be equipped with two external elevators for quick access to all levels.

The project is being carried out by the Galați County Council and is part of the extensive program to modernize the medical infrastructure in the county.