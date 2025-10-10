Medical premiere in Galaţi – first brain surgery performed with the help of a modern system

A team of neurosurgeons from the Galaţi County Emergency Hospital performed, for the first time in the county, the first brain surgery assisted by the Neuronavigation System, a state-of-the-art medical technology that allows for high-precision interventions.

According to the president of the Galaţi County Council, Costel Fotea, the intervention consisted of removing a brain tumor in a 51-year-old patient, who is currently in very good postoperative condition and is undergoing medical recovery procedures.

“The latest generation medical technology, purchased by the Galati County Council, allows doctors to perform increasingly complex operations, life-saving interventions that, until now, were only possible in the country’s major university centers,” said Costel Fotea.

The Neuronavigation System works like a “GPS for the brain,” using MRI or CT images to create a three-dimensional map of the patient’s anatomy. During the operation, this digital model guides the surgeon in real time, increasing the precision and safety of the medical act.

The intervention was successfully performed by a medical team consisting of doctors Cătălin Grigorică, Eduard Tronciu, Ionuţ Panţiru, Adrian Ichim, Corina Manole and Alina Căuş.

„This success places Galaţi on the map of medical centers in Romania that use the most advanced neurosurgery techniques,” added Fotea, specifying that investments in medical infrastructure will continue, in order to develop a modern and efficient health system at the county level.