Flights are operating normally at the capital’s airports, despite the cold

Despite the severe cold and negative temperatures, air operations are not affected, and passengers can travel safely.

According to the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), on Monday morning the runways, platforms and taxiways are open, ensuring all the necessary conditions for air traffic in Bucharest.

CNAB representatives state that they are constantly intervening with their own equipment to maintain the movement surface in optimal operating conditions.

According to information transmitted by CNAB, aircraft are landing and taking off safely, and so far no flight has been canceled due to weather reasons at the Bucharest airports. Authorities emphasize that air traffic in Bucharest is managed efficiently, even in the context of extremely low temperatures.

However, officials warn that there may be occasional delays, generated by the need to de-ice aircraft. This procedure is carried out by airlines after passengers board, to ensure the safety of flights in severe winter conditions.

Air traffic in Bucharest is taking place in parallel with an intense cold wave. Meteorologists have announced that the night from Monday to Tuesday will be the coldest of this season, with minimum temperatures generally ranging between minus 20 and minus 10 degrees Celsius.

In the capital, the minimums will drop to minus 15 degrees, especially in the suburban area.

The previous night had already brought low temperatures, with minimums of up to minus 15 degrees nationwide and approximately minus 10 degrees in Bucharest.

Air trafic un Bucharest remains functional

Despite these severe weather conditions, air traffic in Bucharest remains functional, and the authorities assure that all measures are taken for the safety of passengers and crews. CNAB representatives reported that the situation is constantly monitored, and the intervention teams are ready to act quickly to maintain the airport infrastructure in optimal condition. The authorities’ priority remains the safety of operations and the continuity of air traffic in Bucharest, even in difficult weather conditions.