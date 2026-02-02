Bucharest Air Traffic: Flights to Otopeni and Baneasa are operating in winter conditions

The runways, platforms and taxiways of the two Bucharest airports are fully functional, and air operations are carried out according to the flight schedule.

In order to maintain the movement surfaces in optimal operating conditions, 58 of their own equipment, dedicated to the two airports, are constantly operating.

The authorities emphasize that no flight has been canceled due to the weather, but some flights may experience punctual delays. These are generated by the need to de-icing the aircraft, a procedure carried out by the airlines after boarding the passengers, for their safety.

Passengers are advised to check flight information before departure and allow extra time for boarding procedures, given the winter conditions.