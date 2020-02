Brian May, chitaristul trupei Queen, a cântat pentru un koala salvat din incendiile din Australia | VIDEO

Visiting time ! A precious moment with Bear - an adorable rescued Koala - in the RSPCA Animal Hospital, Wacol, Brisbane. These people are doing an incredible job of caring for the survivors of the tragic Queensland fires. They need our support. More soon. Video capture by Sharon Ashley. Bri

