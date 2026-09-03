Dragoș Dobrescu establishes the Romania-Qatar Bilateral Chambers of Commerce Union in Doha and becomes its president

Dragoș Dobrescu will serve as President of the organization, which was established in Qatar as an independent, apolitical, and nonprofit entity.

The main objective is to create a permanent framework within which companies, investors, entrepreneurs, professional organizations, and institutions from both countries can develop relationships and joint projects.

Romanian companies connecting to the Qatari Market

The new organization aims to facilitate Romanian companies’ entry into the Qatari economic ecosystem, as well as to raise awareness in Qatar of investment opportunities available in Romania.

The Union’s activities will include business-to-business (B2B) meetings, economic delegations, events, information exchanges, and facilitating contact between the private sector and relevant institutions in both countries.

“Romania and Qatar have complementary economic interests and a potential for cooperation that can be developed much further. Our goal is to build a permanent channel of dialogue between the two business communities and to facilitate the emergence of concrete, long-term partnerships,” says Dragoș Dobrescu.

The entrepreneur believes that developing the economic relationship between the two countries requires greater continuity and direct contacts between companies.

“Capital follows trust, and trust is built through continuity and direct relationships. The Union’s role is to bridge the gap between Romanian companies and Qatar’s economic ecosystem and, conversely, to present relevant opportunities in Romania to Qatari investors,” adds Dobrescu.

From real estate to international projects

Dragoș Dobrescu has over three decades of experience in entrepreneurship and is the founder of the Monolit Group, which operates in the real estate sector.

In recent years, his portfolio has diversified to include projects in the senior living and entertainment sectors. Among these are Vitalitas, a project focused on services and infrastructure for seniors, and Dracula Land, an entertainment and real estate project with a planned investment of over one billion euros.

These projects involve international investors, operators, and partners, which has led to the expansion of Dobrescu’s business beyond the Romanian real estate market.

Taking the helm of the new organization represents an expansion of his activities into the area of economic and institutional cooperation between Romania and Qatar.

Areas where Romania and Qatar can collaborate

The EU identifies several sectors with potential for the development of bilateral economic relations. These include the chemical and petrochemical industries, metallurgy, advanced industrial manufacturing, the automotive industry, and electric mobility.

The list also includes artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and semiconductors, the pharmaceutical industry and life sciences, agriculture and food security, as well as the creative industries and digital technologies.

Cooperation can take the form of investments and joint ventures, as well as regional projects in production, research, distribution, and development.

For Romanian companies, Qatar could represent not only a sales market but also a base for expansion into the Gulf region and other markets in the Middle East and Asia. This includes manufacturing, research and development, regional offices, and commercial partnerships.

Qatar: A Source of Capital for Projects in Romania

Qatar is one of the major centers of capital and investment in the Gulf region, with sovereign wealth funds, state-owned enterprises, institutional investors, and private capital with international exposure.

Thus, strengthening economic ties with Romania can take two directions: attracting Qatari capital and partners for projects in Romania, and supporting Romanian companies seeking to enter the Qatari market or expand in the region.

At the same time, Romania benefits from its membership in the European Union and its location on the Black Sea, as well as an industrial base and expertise in sectors such as automotive, technology, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

By establishing the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce of Romania in the State of Qatar, the founding team aims to create a permanent mechanism through which companies and investors from both countries can more easily identify partners and opportunities and transform these areas of common interest into concrete projects.