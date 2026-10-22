AUR MP Dan Tanasă sent to trial following message against Asian and African delivery workers

On Thursday, the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice completed the investigations and ordered the trial of a defendant, a deputy in the Romanian Parliament, for the crime of inciting violence, hatred or discrimination.

This is about MP Dan Tanasă (AUR) who, in a post uploaded in August last year, urged people to refuse orders if they are not delivered by Romanians.

Translation: „Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!”.

„I ncited the public to hatred and discrimination against workers”

According to the indictment, on August 19, 2025, „the defendant incited the public to hatred and discrimination against workers in Romania, coming from Asia and Africa, on the grounds that they are part of a certain category of people defined by criteria of race, nationality, ethnicity and religion, by publishing on a social media platform, accessible to the public, the message: „Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up! A dictatorship never installs itself, but in the applause of the weak-minded. The West is sinking under the Islamist wave, and Europeans are crying into their fists because they were not careful about the massive import of immigrants. I don’t want anything like that in Romania!”.

The indictment highlights that acts of discrimination can seriously disrupt relations between citizens, as they affect social relations, which must be based on mutual respect.

At the same time, with regard to parliamentary immunity, it is noted that it is limited to political opinions, namely for votes or political opinions expressed in the exercise of their mandate, but deputies and senators can be prosecuted and sent to criminal trial for acts that are not related to votes or political opinions expressed in the exercise of their mandate.

The indictment was forwarded to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the court competent to judge the case on the merits.