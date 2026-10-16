Ciprian Ciucu announces selection process for municipal company leadership

Capital City Mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced the organization of selection processes for the boards of directors of several municipal companies. The announcements were published on the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) website, and the deadline for submitting applications is November 16.

The selection processes concern the Municipal Parking Company, Energetica Servicii Company, the Metropolitan Buildings Trust, Service Ciclop S.A., and the Eco Igienizare Company.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ciprian Ciucu stated that this process is part of his commitment to professionalize and depoliticize the municipal companies.

He also noted that the announcements were published transparently so that the information would reach as many people as possible.

„I promised to professionalize and depoliticize the municipal companies. Well, we have reached this stage: Bucharest City Hall has published the announcements for the selection of the boards of directors for these companies. And we are doing it transparently; this post itself aims to make the process visible—unlike what ADI TPBI did in the past, when it published the selection process for STB on obscure websites. This is how it should be done: transparently, clearly, and legally. Let the press pick it up, let the public know. I want Bucharest to be a model for the entire country,” the Capital City Mayor wrote. Announcements regarding the selection processes can be viewed on the Bucharest City Hall website.

How the candidate selection process works

The terms of office for members of the boards of directors will be four years long. The selection process will consist of two stages.

In the first stage, the committees will verify whether the submitted applications meet the administrative requirements. If necessary, candidates will be asked to provide clarifications. Incomplete applications will be rejected, while candidates who meet the requirements will be included on the longlist.

In the second stage, the applications of the candidates remaining on the longlist will be analyzed and scored according to an evaluation grid. Candidates will be assessed based on the profile of the board of directors and the candidate’s own profile.

Subsequently, a shortlist will be drawn up, and candidates will be asked to submit a statement of intent. The process will then proceed to a final interview, followed by the consolidation of the evaluation results.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 16.

General Council updates procedures for eight municipal companies

On August 20, the General Council of the Capital updated the selection procedures for board of directors members across eight municipal companies and entities.

The list includes: Compania Municipală Energetica Servicii, Compania Municipală Parking, Trustul de Clădiri Metropolitane, Compania Municipală Eco Igienizare, Compania Municipală Managementul Traficului, Centru de Sănătate STB, Service Ciclop, and Compania Municipală Iluminat Public. The adopted resolutions provide for the updating of selection plans, the approval of the committees that will evaluate the candidates, and the establishment of the rules of procedure for these committees.