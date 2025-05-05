Dominic Fritz: The stake is to mobilize, regardless of political differences

Dominic Fritz announced that he will lead the USR in the coming weeks, until a new president of the party is elected.

„USR has certainly gone through a difficult, complicated period and we will have to rebuild trust among ourselves, to work again on the unity of the party, to rebuild the relationship with our voters, with our sympathizers. And I am sure that we will find a lot of energy to do this, but we will do it after Nicuşor Dan wins the Presidency of Romania”, said Dominic Fritz.

He claims that the most important moment now is May 18 and that, regarding the internal affairs of the USR, no important decision will be made in the next two weeks.

„The only decision that matters is the one we will make today in the Political Committee, which was convened for 5:00 p.m., where we will also formally vote on supporting Nicuşor Dan for the second round,” Fritz added.

„Romania is in extremely great danger, probably the most dangerous moment since the Revolution. We are faced with a violent, extremist, anti-European candidate who wants to become the president of Romania and what everyone needs to understand and what we will talk about in the next two weeks is that this is not just a matter of protocol, but is a threat to the well-being of every Romanian,” he added.

Fritz points out that Romanians must be mobilized to vote.

„The stakes of these two weeks are for us all to mobilize, beyond all the political differences we might have. We are aware that we will have to create bridges, including with parties, with people, where perhaps before we found more differences than things in common, but now the stakes are so high that we will have to shake hands with many, many people. Therefore, our signal, our exhortation as USR is not to waste time, for each of those who follow us, of those who appreciate us, to take this as a personal responsibility, to mobilize people to come to vote. More people must come to vote than there were last Sunday,” Fritz declared.

Elana Lasconi announced her resignation from the USR leadership on Monday.