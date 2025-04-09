Elena Lasconi has firmly announced that she will not be withdrawing from the presidential race

Lasconi also expressed her belief that the USR (Save Romania Union) is part of the established system, not just Nicuşor Dan.

„God, when I said that I am the most independent candidate, including compared to last year, perhaps no one believed me. I am not made for small fights. Throughout my life, I have stood up for what I believe in, and I am convinced that I will be the best president of Romania. I am definitely not withdrawing; in fact, I am more determined than ever, even more than last year. I realize now how rotten this system is, and I expect to face various forms of pressure. So, I can anticipate anything. I would urge my colleagues to reconsider how much the gifts are worth and who is providing them, as I support Nicuşor Dan. I still believe we are in a sensitive geopolitical moment, and Romanian society is on the verge of imploding,” Lasconi told Digi24.

She emphasized that she does not need financial support from the party for her campaign. „What I need are courageous people by my side. I need the minds and hearts of the people. While I will need some money eventually for promotion on Facebook and other networks, right now, I realize how crucial this moment is. I appeal to Romanians who believe I can bring them justice. I want to thank everyone who has sent me messages and called to offer donations to ensure that I do not withdraw again. I am made for tough fights,” Lasconi added.

When asked whether Nicuşor Dan could be considered „a man of the System,” she responded, „I would also say that USR belongs to the System.”

In response to Lasconi’s declaration, USR leaders have decided to convene a meeting of the Political Council to discuss withdrawing their support for her and backing Nicuşor Dan in the presidential race.