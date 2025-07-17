Elena Udrea to be released from prison

As a result, the former Minister of Tourism will be released from prison. This decision is final.

Elena Udrea’s lawyer informed Antena that she had not yet been able to speak to her client but expressed confidence in a positive outcome. „This nightmare is over for Ms. Udrea and especially for her little girl, Eva, who has suffered greatly without her mother,” the lawyer stated. She also mentioned that she had been unable to contact Elena Udrea’s husband.

Udrea had previously received a favorable recommendation for conditional release from the Târgșor Penitentiary Commission. She was indicted in 2015 and convicted in June 2018, but fled the country before the verdict was delivered. Udrea was later located and arrested in Costa Rica, and in December 2018, she was released after the Constitutional Court overturned her convictions due to violations in the formation of the panels of judges.

In April 2022, following a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, the High Court denied an appeal for annulment and confirmed her six-year sentence. Udrea subsequently fled to Bulgaria, where she was extradited and imprisoned in Târgșor. She had been charged with orchestrating a scheme in which individuals in her entourage received money from companies to ensure expedited payment for contracts with the Ministry of Tourism.