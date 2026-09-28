Grindeanu denies having negotiated a gas deal with the Americans

The Social Democratic leader also rejected claims linking his relationship with U.S. officials to the fall of the government led by Ilie Bolojan.

“My role is not to sign contracts”

Grindeanu was asked whether, during the meeting with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the American diplomat had pressured him to sign a contract with Atlantic-SEE LNG Trade, in light of information that had appeared in the public domain regarding the costs of such an agreement.

The PSD leader denied that he had engaged in negotiations regarding commercial contracts.

“In short, my role is not to sign contracts, nor did I discuss this matter. But perhaps I wasn’t explicit enough yesterday, because I saw that this is linked to the no-confidence motion. I’ll say it again so that everyone—and all of Bolojan’s propaganda—understands.

Neither the Americans, nor the Loch Ness Monster, nor Bigfoot ousted Ilie Bolojan. He was ousted by the 88% of Romanians who said the country is heading in the wrong direction—and that he governs poorly,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

In recent days, reports have surfaced in the public sphere regarding discussions about the purchase of American liquefied natural gas via the Vertical Corridor. Grindeanu had previously stated that his discussions with Guilfoyle focused on this energy route and Romania’s potential to become a transit country.

Grindeanu Shifts the Debate to Gas Storage Facilities

The PSD president then launched a harsh attack on the former government leadership and questioned the fill levels of gas storage facilities ahead of the cold season.

“If you want to have a serious discussion about gas—as Mr. Bolojan might be the first to tell you—why are Romania’s gas storage facilities, as we speak today, filled to less than 80% of their capacity? Winter is just around the corner. Is this, or is it not, ultimately a threat to national energy safety and security? I have never, at any point, discussed gas contracts.

Not once. Because that’s not my job. It was the job of the dismissed prime minister, Ilie Bolojan, to ensure that Romania has gas—including for this winter. But he didn’t even do that properly,” Grindeanu stated.

“I Support the Strategic Partnership with the U.S.”

The PSD leader insisted that his position does not represent a distancing from Washington and described the United States as Romania’s main ally in NATO.

“You should know that I support the strategic partnership with the U.S., which is our most important ally in NATO, just as I support our membership in the European Union.

You know what? It’s regrettable. It is regrettable—and I take responsibility for this—that we’ve had in power, over the past few months, the most anti-American government since the Revolution. And this shows that we urgently need a government that will put our relationship with the United States back on track,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

“Neither the Americans nor the Russians brought it down”

Grindeanu concluded by once again rejecting interpretations regarding alleged foreign intervention in the change of the Bolojan government.

“The rest is a spectacle in which clowns—as I’ve said—beyond their attempt to destroy relations with the United States, are trying to create an aura around Ilie Bolojan. No. It was the Romanians who ousted Ilie Bolojan, and they did the right thing.

It wasn’t the Americans, the Russians, the ‘bubuli,’ or the ‘Illuminati’ who ousted him—it was the Romanians,” declared the PSD leader.

The controversy began after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with a discussion that took place in Athens, that Guilfoyle had made statements interpreted as suggesting the U.S.’s ability to influence changes in government. The American diplomat’s attorney disputed the account of that exchange.