Georgescu and Potra at the Court of Appeals in constitutional order case

Horațiu Potra and former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeals, where a hearing is scheduled for Monday in the case involving actions against the constitutional order.

Neither of the two made any statements upon arrival.

Călin Georgescu and Horațiu Potra were scheduled to arrive at the Bucharest Court of Appeals at 12:00 p.m., when the hearing in their case was set.

Dozens of supporters waited for Georgescu in front of the courthouse.

Călin Georgescu is being prosecuted for complicity in an attempt to commit acts against the constitutional order. The former presidential candidate is also being tried for repeatedly disseminating false information.