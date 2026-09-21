Călin Georgescu detained by DIICOT in fraud case involving €1 million in damages

On Monday, September 21, the DIICOT Central Structure, together with officers from the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), carried out five home searches in Bucharest and the localities of Mogoșoaia, Ciolpani, and Buftea. The operation was part of an investigation into the formation of an organized crime group and fraud with particularly serious consequences, committed on a continuing basis.

According to information released by DIICOT, the investigation targets three individuals—two Romanian citizens aged 64 and 47, and an Italian citizen aged 56—who allegedly formed an organized crime group in September 2021.

Investigators allege that the group operated in Romania and the UK, with members posing as prosperous businessmen and administrators of foreign companies capable of facilitating significant financing from foreign banking institutions.

Călin Georgescu, a former candidate in the 2024 presidential election, is mentioned in connection with this investigation.