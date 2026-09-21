Siegfried Mureșan: Government program to be submitted to Parliament by week’s end

Prime Minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan stated on RFI Romania that he wants the formation of the future government to be an „extremely transparent” process, noting also that the government program will be presented early this week.

The PNL MEP maintains that, following the presentation of key priorities, dialogue with parliamentary parties will begin in order to secure the necessary support in Parliament.

„First of all, the way we prepare the formation of the government is very important to me; that is why the first steps I took—after the President announced on Thursday that he intended to nominate me—involved dialogue with the three parties supporting me. I want the government formation process to be extremely transparent. I want people to know where we stand at every stage,” Mureșan said.

He stated that PNL, USR, and UDMR have already begun work on the government program. The three parties had the main ideas in place as early as the spring, Mureșan noted, but these need to be updated to reflect the current situation.

„We have agreed with the National Liberal Party (PNL), USR, and UDMR to begin work on the governing program. Of course, we have had key ideas since the spring, but they need to be updated; at the time the three parties proposed my nomination, the priorities were finalizing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and completing the European defense program, SAFE. Currently, the PNRR is finalized, though the dialogue with the European Commission still needs to be concluded, and SAFE has entered the implementation phase,” stated the Prime Minister-designate.

He said that the main elements of the governing program are set to be presented early this week, most likely on Tuesday.

„So, essentially: transparency, unity among the three parties, and a reformist, pro-European, responsible yet ambitious governing program. We will present the key elements tomorrow, then consult with the parties supporting me, and I also look forward to engaging in dialogue with lawmakers from other parliamentary groups,” affirmed Siegfried Mureșan.

Mureșan: Governing program and list of ministers to reach Parliament by week’s end

He intends to submit the governing program and the list of ministers to Parliament by the end of this week. Hearings in parliamentary committees are expected to take place early next week.

„I estimate that we will hold discussions with parliamentary groups this week and that, by the end of the week, I will submit the governing program and the proposed cabinet to the Romanian Parliament, with hearings taking place early next week,” he said.

He added that any candidate for a ministerial position must be prepared to answer questions from lawmakers and present their priorities. „I will ask Parliament—I will ask the presidents of the two chambers—for each ministerial hearing to last at least 60 minutes; I want these hearings to be serious and for the ministers to have the opportunity to demonstrate to parliamentarians that they are prepared to hold these portfolios. Out of respect for the Romanian Parliament, I believe lawmakers should also have the chance to engage in a serious dialogue with the ministerial candidates and to ask questions,” stated the Prime Minister-designate.